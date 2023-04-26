Lucy Williams X Missoma Was So Good, They’re Bringing It Back For 2023

In the jewellery industry, packed to the rafters as it is with glitz and glam, it’s hard to make any real noise. But if there’s one name — or a combination of names — that’s going to do it, it’s Lucy Williams and Missoma, who have just announced that they’re partnering once more on a collection inspired by and reinventing their bestselling classics (there are some exciting new designs, too, especially for 2023). The Roman coin necklaces that the pair first championed in 2015 are back, as are the bestselling Horn necklace in a new size and materials, the twisted hoop earrings, the square signet ring and the snake chain — in other words, all the pieces that were so popular, they’ve since become synonymous with the brand.
'Reimagined', which launches 26th April, is the third release from the OG influencer jewellery power couple and is described by the brand as "the ultimate sunshine collection". It's an ode to Williams' love of easy breezy, boho summer living, with prices ranging from £65 to £159. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the collection is in summer-ready gold but silver girls, you’re not overlooked. Pretty much all the pieces are available in either finish, made using recycled 18ct gold vermeil, recycled 18ct gold plating and recycled sterling silver. A few designs mix both metals beautifully (like one particular woven ring that we have our eye on).
Joining the familiar favourites are pieces set to become just as popular. Cord necklaces featuring a new square coin design and which you can tie at any length, architectural hinge earrings and delicate belly chains are all surefire winners.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just after a piece or two of summer glam, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from the collection. Given the hype around this one, we won’t be surprised when it inevitably sells out.
