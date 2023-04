Lucy Williams X Missoma Was So Good, They’re Bringing It Back For 2023

In the jewellery industry , packed to the rafters as it is with glitz and glam, it’s hard to make any real noise. But if there’s one name — or a combination of names — that’s going to do it, it’s Lucy Williams and Missoma , who have just announced that they’re partnering once more on a collection inspired by and reinventing their bestselling classics (there are some exciting new designs, too, especially for 2023). The Roman coin necklaces that the pair first championed in 2015 are back, as are the bestselling Horn necklace in a new size and materials, the twisted hoop earrings, the square signet ring and the snake chain — in other words, all the pieces that were so popular, they’ve since become synonymous with the brand.