Story from Fashion
There’s Nothing Quiet About The 7 Biggest Jewellery Trends For 2025

Ana Colon, Esther Newman
Last Updated 17 February 2025, 16:50
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images.
There's a collective, decisive shift against all things quiet and demure — at least when it comes to 2025's jewellery trends.
If you're taking cues from the runways about how we're going to be dressing this year, prepare to accessorise with a 2010s-level gusto. Designers seem to be loosening up, letting go of the restraint they've practised in the wake of "quiet luxury," especially in the finishing touches department. The single gold chains and mini hoop earrings aren't going away, necessarily — but they'll now be sharing real estate with charm necklaces that you can make your own, statement brooches that tell their own story, cocktail rings that add drama to your manicure and bangle bracelets that announce your presence with each motion. More is more is more. (The opposite of that one Coco Chanel quote, basically.) Ahead, discover the seven jewellery trends we predict will reach new levels of scale (and virality) in 2025.
2025 Jewellery Trend: Charm Necklaces

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
You may have noticed a recent uptick in videos on your feed suggesting visits to DIY jewellery shops and charm boutiques, especially as personalisation rules in fashion. Well, those aren't going anywhere in 2025 — if anything, they're about to multiply, now that designers co-signed the return of charm necklaces on the runway. Chemena Kamali's Chloé is the leader here and, if we learned anything from the ubiquity of her first collection for the French brand (especially among celebrities), it's that we can trust its viral potential.
shop 5 products
Free People
Scarlett Charm Necklace
£40.00
Free People
Marland Backus
Gold Charm Necklace
£220.00
SSENSE
BONBONWHIMS
Zodiac Crystal Necklace
£71.00
BONBONWHIMS
Zara
Heart Charms Necklace
£25.99
Zara
petit moments
San Miguel Necklace
£80.00
Local Eclectic
2025 Jewellery Trend: Door-Knocker Earrings

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage.
Brands like Saint Laurent and Etro have been leaning into maximalist retro prints that bring us back to the '70s and '80s. That more-is-more sensibility has translated to their accessories, too: On their recent runways, models piled on the jewellery, their lobes adorned with oversized, sculptural earrings that brought home the "I-raided-my-grandma's-wardrobe-for-this-look" vibe.
shop 5 products
Destree
Red Oval Knot Earrings
£300.00
Destree
Cult Gaia
Antique Silver Erin Earrings
£215.00
Tuckernuck
Monica Sordo
Araya Earrings
£468.00
Monica Sordo
Heaven Mayhem
Alma
£121.00
Heaven Mayhem
Missoma
Square Pearl Statement Earrings
£159.00
Missoma
2025 Jewellery Trend: Brooches

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
If 2024 was the year of the bag charm, 2025 will be the year of the brooch. It was one of Matthieu Blazy's final decrees at Bottega Veneta, where he accessorized knits, dresses and more with golden frog pins. (Nicolas Ghesquière had brooches at Louis Vuitton, too.) Much like bag charms, brooches allow us to add a personal touch to wardrobe staples. They're especially impactful during the cold months when we have to cover up our well-thought-out outfits with bulky outerwear — pin a unique brooch to the lapel and it'll make you stand out in a sea of black coats.
shop 5 products
8 Other Reasons
Swirl Brooch
£20.00£27.00
Revolve
Coach
Crystal Bow Brooch
£175.00
Coach
A.P.C.
Gold & Black Fleur Brooch
£145.00
SSENSE
Ninemoo
Royal Blue Iris Natural Pearl Brooch & Pen...
£52.00
Wolf & Badger
Ann Taylor
Crystal Rosette Brooch
£47.68
Ann Taylor
2025 Jewellery Trend: Pearl Chokers

Photo: Kristy Sparow/WireImage.
The pearl necklaces trending in 2025 are less high society and more subversive, sitting close to the neck and often embellished with a little something extra. For inspiration, look at how Chanel added its signature double Cs as a closure on a choker on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway (photo above).
shop 5 products
Vivienne Westwood
Olympia Pearl Brass Necklace
£150.00
Selfridges
Éliou
Laudi Necklace
£357.00
Éliou
Julie Cho
Pearl Choker Necklace
£66.00£73.00
Ana Luisa
Catbird
Baby Pearl Collar
£248.00
Catbird
PANDORA
Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar C...
£350.00
PANDORA
2025 Jewellery Trend: Cocktail Rings

Photo: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.
In 2025, your manicurist will be getting their flowers in bushels, since everyone will want to get a good look at the cocktail rings adorning your hands. You can find one statement piece that steals the show, you can mix and match minimal bands or you can dive head-first with multiple gems, à la Max Mara Resort 2025 (above).
shop 5 products
Jenny Bird
Supernova Ring
£118.00
Jenny Bird
En Route Jewelry
Flora Ring
£28.00
En Route Jewelry
Swarovski
Chroma Cocktail Ring
£159.00
Swarovski
Prya
Juna Ring
£38.00
Prya
Luiny
Dome Rings
£174.00
luiny
2025 Jewellery Trend: Bangle Bracelets

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
If you talk with your hands, story time is about to get more sonically interesting. At the Gucci, Chloé and Dries van Noten shows, the flowy, colourful fabrics in the collection were juxtaposed with sculptural metallic bangle bracelets stacked on the models' wrists. (In some instances, we even saw some cuffs clinging to the upper arms.) Don't be afraid to double, or triple, up.
shop 5 products
Mejuri
Dôme Figure Cuff
£228.00
Mejuri
Mango
Pack Of 3 Combined Resin Bracelets
£35.99
Mango
Monica Vinader
Capri Cuff
£398.00
Monica Vinader
Urban Outfitters
Uo Tortoiseshell Chunky Resin Bangle
£14.00
Urban Outfitters
LIÉ STUDIO
The Gold Emma Bracelet
£485.00
Tuckernuck
2025 Jewellery Trend: Long Dangly Earrings

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
Yet another sign of the return of the mid-aughts bohemian look, dangly earrings are reentering the accessories zeitgeist, with co-signs from Isabel Marant, Chloé, Dries van Noten, Ralph Lauren and more.
shop 5 products
CompletedWorks
Crumple Pearl And Ceramic Gold Vermeil Ear...
£295.00
Completedworks
SVNR
Aksaray Earring
£125.00
SVNR
Bohomoon
Utopia Stud Earrings
£22.00
Bohomoon
Senia
After Party Earrings
£214.00
Senia
petit moments
Ramada Earrings
£45.00
Local Eclectic
