5 Brands Fashion Insiders Are Excited For In 2022

Offering a new take on couture with dramatic, sparkly garments seen on the likes of Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and Ariana Grande, Miss Sohee is designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Sohee Park. While the new-gen couturier has been making waves in the industry for the last two years, Park is showing her first IRL presentation during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week , a slot that’s on Paper’s fashion editor Mario Abad ’s must-go agenda: “Her work is already so impactful online, so to be able to see her go to the next level in that way is really exciting and is representative of her sheer creativity and unique point of view.”