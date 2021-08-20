Scandi Style Is Evolving. Here’s What It Looks Like Now, According To Copenhagen Fashion Week Designers

As the fashion world tunes into the Copenhagen scene with increasing ardor, there is little sense that the creators are looking to betray their roots. While CFW designers embraced a more dressed-up look season, the casual and uniquely Danish pairings that have long defined the style coming out of the city remained. For example, Helmstedt sent models down the runway in pretty pastels but with bare feet. Elsewhere, at the shows, influencers and the style set chose flat sandals, loafers with chunky socks, and comfy sneakers over heels. That’s an idea that recently, Cecilie Bahnsen, one of the city’s favourite household names , has been honing in on, too.