Aside from dazzlingly shiny nails which last for weeks, Ama mentions that hot oil treatments improve blood circulation in your hands and nails and encourage growth, perfect if your nails chip, flake and break past a certain length or have been sapped of moisture thanks to the cold weather. And the technique is especially useful for those whose regular gel and acrylic sessions have left their nails flimsy and dry. "The most common way gels and acrylics can damage the nails is when they aren't applied or removed properly, for example with overzealous use of electrical drills," explains Ama, who also advises taking note if you're guilty of picking gels, acrylics and polish off yourself.