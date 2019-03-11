Wrecked Your Nails With Acrylics? Here's Your SOS Guide

Izzy explained that "acrylic nail extensions shouldn't really damage your nails, provided the correct preparation, maintenance (every 2-3 weeks), aftercare, and removal procedures are followed. The real damage is caused by heavy-handed nail technicians. Be weary of over-filing and drilling, this will cause weak, peeling and painful nails. You should always visit a qualified and insured nail tech. Over time the acrylic begins to lose adhesion to the nail, lifting and if air pockets start to be common this should be a warning sign. Acrylics should be removed and replaced every 6-12 months, although a person's daily routine and home care plus how often they have infills does determine time too."