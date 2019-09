It seems like only yesterday that Lena Dunham was blonde-ish and bewigged and guest-starring on Scandal. But it wasn't yesterday; it was 2015. Perhaps harking back to that simpler, sweeter time in the world (plus we know Scandal is still in her thoughts , after all), Dunham has decided to go long and blonde again — this time with an ombré twist. She posted a pair of pics on Instagram featuring her new look, the Girls girls, and a mysterious, hair-hidden pal. (Friend? Stylist? Child taking a nap?)