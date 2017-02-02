It seems like only yesterday that Lena Dunham was blonde-ish and bewigged and guest-starring on Scandal. But it wasn't yesterday; it was 2015. Perhaps harking back to that simpler, sweeter time in the world (plus we know Scandal is still in her thoughts, after all), Dunham has decided to go long and blonde again — this time with an ombré twist. She posted a pair of pics on Instagram featuring her new look, the Girls girls, and a mysterious, hair-hidden pal. (Friend? Stylist? Child taking a nap?)
Dunham debuted her 'do seemingly overnight, which leads us to suspect the old celebrity standby: extensions. “It’s human hair that I glued in,” Dunham's stylist, Rheanne White, told Allure. “The hair I glued in was already colored. I sometimes prefer gluing since it lays closer to scalp, plus I didn’t have a lot of time to create Lena’s look.” Well it looks damn good. And what with Girls ending — and with Dunham's recent discussion of how much more diverse her next project will be — we have a feeling this hairdo will go on to do great things.
