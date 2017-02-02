It seems like only yesterday that Lena Dunham was blonde-ish and bewigged and guest-starring on Scandal. But it wasn't yesterday; it was 2015. Perhaps harking back to that simpler, sweeter time in the world (plus we know Scandal is still in her thoughts, after all), Dunham has decided to go long and blonde again — this time with an ombré twist. She posted a pair of pics on Instagram featuring her new look, the Girls girls, and a mysterious, hair-hidden pal. (Friend? Stylist? Child taking a nap?)