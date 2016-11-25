These Rad Ombré Brows Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

We're riding the ombré wave wherever it takes us, including to these dreamy purple eyebrows. While the look may not be well-suited for every day — it takes a lot of time and effort — it's perfect for holiday parties, New Year's Eve celebrations, and anytime you want to break out of your comfort zone.
Watch the video above for the full look, then try it for yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Work on one brow at a time. Brush your brows up and out, then lightly coat your first brow with white, cream shadow.
Step 2. While the product is still wet, apply a deep-purple powder shadow to the outer portion of the brow with a clean, stiff, small makeup brush.
Step 3. Apply a lighter shade of purple to the center of the brows, blending into the darker purple to maintain a soft transition.
Step 4. Finally, apply a pale-purple shadow to the inner third and blend the edges into the medium tone. Repeat on your other arch.
