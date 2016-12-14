How To Master The Biggest Makeup Trend Coming Out Of Hollywood

The most unexpected beauty trend to come out of Hollywood this season? Blue eye makeup. Smoked out, iced up, and blended into cool shapes, the color is no longer relegated to the summer months. We tried our hand at the look with a cool, ombré waterline. Watch the video above for the full look, and give it a shot using the steps below.
Step 1. Trace white liner along your waterline, starting from the outer corner of the eye.
Step 2. Press blue shadow along the outer edge of your lower lashline.
Step 3. Then, gradually shift to a lighter blue shadow through the middle of your lashline.
Step 4. Slay all day.
