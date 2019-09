If you're anything like us, you've been living vicariously through Gina Rodriguez’s jaw-dropping summer of hair changes. We've already delighted in her shockingly edgy undercut and turn as an out-of-nowhere blonde . Now, she's finally taken the lighter color — which looks like it's been darkened up a bit — for a spin in front of the camera.Last night, the Jane the Virgin star's new ombré 'do made its red-carpet debut. It's the work of Sally Hershberger colorist Stacy Heitman , but the best part of the look is that the color truly is #hairgoals. Anyone can pull it off. To wit: Ombré color requires no maintenance and works with every hair length, type, and texture.We'll have to wait to see if Rodriguez — who kicked off her season of major style changes with a lob back in May — will hold on to this style for more than a week or so. With the daring moves she’s pulled, we wouldn’t be surprised if she totally shocks us with something completely out of the box.But we’re certain of one thing: Rodriguez has a perennially sunny outlook with each iteration, even when she expressed ambivalence with her big chop, writing , “Short hair, don't care. Ha. Not true. It'll take some adjusting. I'll just be a little crazy till the fairy dust settles!”Not only does this attitude gives us courage by association — it's just hair, after all — it also provides the nudge many of us need to embrace an exciting change, too. Scissors up!