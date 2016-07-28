If you're anything like us, you've been living vicariously through Gina Rodriguez’s jaw-dropping summer of hair changes. We've already delighted in her shockingly edgy undercut and turn as an out-of-nowhere blonde. Now, she's finally taken the lighter color — which looks like it's been darkened up a bit — for a spin in front of the camera.
Last night, the Jane the Virgin star's new ombré 'do made its red-carpet debut. It's the work of Sally Hershberger colorist Stacy Heitman, but the best part of the look is that the color truly is #hairgoals. Anyone can pull it off. To wit: Ombré color requires no maintenance and works with every hair length, type, and texture.
We'll have to wait to see if Rodriguez — who kicked off her season of major style changes with a lob back in May — will hold on to this style for more than a week or so. With the daring moves she’s pulled, we wouldn’t be surprised if she totally shocks us with something completely out of the box.
But we’re certain of one thing: Rodriguez has a perennially sunny outlook with each iteration, even when she expressed ambivalence with her big chop, writing, “Short hair, don't care. Ha. Not true. It'll take some adjusting. I'll just be a little crazy till the fairy dust settles!”
Not only does this attitude gives us courage by association — it's just hair, after all — it also provides the nudge many of us need to embrace an exciting change, too. Scissors up!
