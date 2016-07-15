Gina Rodriguez Is Now A Bombshell Blonde

Do blondes have more fun? You'll have to ask Gina Rodriguez, who is the latest actress putting that statement to the test with her gorgeous new color. The Jane the Virgin star has ditched her natural dark hair for a sunnier shade perfect for summer, and we are seriously into it.
Rodriguez posted a photo to Instagram last night showing off the transformation. "I mean I did have fun as a brunette..." she cheekily captioned it, and we have a feeling she's going to have a blast as a blonde, as well. The look, created by Sally Hershberger colorist Stacy Heitman, is one we at Refinery29 fully endorse: blond with dark roots. It's the ultimate low-key, cool-girl color, and it makes for an easy growing-out process.
This isn't the only major hair change the actress has made recently. She cut her hair back in May, then proceeded to get a badass undercut for the film Annihilation. And a lady who isn't afraid to play with her beauty look is a lady after our own hearts.
