Gina Rodriguez debuted a brand-new look on Instagram yesterday. The actress shared her badass new haircut with the world alongside the caption "Annihilation." No, the Jane the Virgin actress is not just talking about the annihilation of her long hair. The cut is for a movie Rodriguez is starring in as Anya Thorensen, called Annihilation.
The 2017 sci-fi thriller, from Ex Machina director Alex Garland, co-stars Natalie Portman. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac are co-starring as well. The film, based on the 2014 novel by Jeff VanderMeer, follows a group of female scientists on a dangerous expedition to a mysterious area.
Two days ago, she posted the shot below. In the newer pic, she revealed the shaved part underneath. Sneaky!
