Parents Are Trying To Get ‘Off-Label’ Vaccines For Their Young Kids — But Should They?

Dr. Pottinger agrees that the cut-off ages can feel “arbitrary” — and in some ways, they are, considering that children develop at different rates. “But this is the way that the studies were designed,” he stresses. “It’s biologically likely and plausible that an 11-year-old would do fine, and that’s not the way that the studies were done, so we have to respect that science, respect the regulatory process, and understand that soon enough, I’m very hopeful, we will have this technology for 11-year-olds."