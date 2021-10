How COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Is Tearing Black Families Apart

Despite what our social media feeds may suggest, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and it is a scary time. Black Americans are among the groups experiencing the highest death tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic (including Indigenous and Pacific Islanders). During a time of so much loss and uncertainty, it’s natural to want to lean on our family members. And it’s heartbreaking when those same people we used to seek comfort in are the ones causing even more stress. It’s OK to want to educate your family, but it’s also OK to tap out of frustrating conversations. It’s OK to be pissed off at the systems that have failed us for so long, there’s no restoring faith in them. And it’s OK if the reason your family member does end up getting the vaccine is because of government mandates , not out of pure love for you and respect for the safety of society and the sanctity of science. It’s also OK if, along with everything else we’ve lost over the past 18 months, we lose some family connections if they refuse to respect us and our boundaries — at least that’s what I keep telling myself.