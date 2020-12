Of Course Black Americans Are Wary Of The COVID Vaccines. Here’s A Path Forward

First, bring everyone to the table, and I do mean everyone. Answer every question. Educate. Don’t ask minority communities, especially ones scarred by generations of trauma at the hands of medical racism, to come to us. Go to them. Work with trusted leaders within that community. An example of this is how my city of New Orleans, a predominantly Black metropolis, has handled the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Once on track to become a COVID-19 epicenter , New Orleans was able to lower both its incidence and prevalence rates by holding nightly COVID-19 informational sessions on the local news with Black doctors and healthcare providers, disseminating testing availability information through the city’s Department of Health, and asking local community leaders, such as the two deans of the two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the city, to explain and solicit participation in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials at the state’s best hospital. When people are not only educated but also included in decisions about their health and safety, the community is safer. That is community health.