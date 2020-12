We Just Got One Step Closer To Emergency U.S. Approval For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

So what’s next? With an EUA in place, hundreds of thousands of doses would be sent out across the U.S. packed in dry ice, as the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit . Nursing homes and health care workers will get it first, as The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has recommended . The states will make the final decision on who gets the vaccine and when. Earlier this month, Dr. Wachter projected that there would be enough shots to vaccinate 20 million people by this January, based on an analysis of data and statements made by Operation Warp Speed — a government project designed, in part, to accelerate the development, testing, and distribution of effective, safe COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Wachter says the entire country — yes 329 million people — could be vaccinated by December 2021 . But Jessica Malaty Rivera, infectious disease epidemiologist and science communication lead at The COVID Tracking Project , fears that some are overestimating when they’ll be able to get the vaccine. “I think people should be calibrating their expectations. I myself am not expecting to be vaccinated until fall or winter of next year,” she says. “An EUA and a vaccine doesn’t mean that everything will immediately go back to normal.” That means masks-wearing and social distancing will still be crucial.