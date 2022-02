My favorite piece of advice is probably the easiest to implement: Use the back of your hand as a kind of palette for the skin-care products you're putting on your face. "We have pretty compulsive regimens about our face — people are good about sunscreen antioxidants — all to prevent the signs of aging," says Dr. Gohara. "But if you think about it, the hands and the face have the same amount of exposure — even worse, because of all the hand washing and sanitizing. So, at night, when I'm doing my skin routine, I use my hand as a palette, literally like an artist's palette: I I drop my antioxidant serum on the back of my hands, and then my retinoid, too. That way, my hands are getting the exact same benefit and I don't have to think about it."