It’s All Love, But Mary J. Blige Wants You To Stop Calling Her “Auntie”

Mary J Blige: Well, I'm so happy to partner with Gold Bond and their ChampionYourSkin campaign to share my spotlight with a community of people that don't get recognized often and that is Black stuntwomen. I'm just happy to be a part of it because it's very rare. They barely get recognized. And, you know, as far as diversity in Hollywood, we have to do something. We all have to step up and do something. And it's extremely important to me because, as an actor, [you're] falling, you're shooting; all of these things that you can get hurt doing, and they take the fall for it. They take the pain for it and we need them. They're an extension of our greatness so what people think is great about us, they're an extension of that.