The K-Drama Actors We’ll Watch In Anything

Consider another reliable way to choose what to watch next: letting the actors decide for you. You may not know what delicious K-drama antics await you in the storyline, but at least you’ll know there will be a familiar face to help guide you through it. If Parasite’s Park So-dam or Ahn Bo-hyun is attached, we can expect a bout of great acting. Another chance to watch Park Seo-joon or Gong Yoo say things and be good kissers? Sign us up.