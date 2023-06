In an interview with Unbothered, Union and Powers said the film was intentionally crafted to elicit nostalgia and capture the vibe of the Black rom-coms we grew up with. Powers said he took inspiration from the “confidence” of that era. “Recently I re-watched Brown Sugar . The actors during that time when we had so many great Black rom-coms, they had this confidence that was amazing to watch as a young Black man,” Powers said. “[I thought] I want to be like that. They were fun and lighthearted and weren’t too serious, and that really meant something to me. I wanted Eric to feel fun.” Powers is getting at the crux of who this movie is for. If you just want to have a good time and watch FINE ASS Black folks dressing impeccably and engaging in some good ass kissing (Powers and Union leave a little to be desired when it comes to their chemistry, but these two can KISS), The Perfect Find is for you. Plus, if you’re a Black woman over a certain age – single or boo’d up — you’re going to relate to Jenna’s messy reinvention and her clumsy attempts to get her life back on track. It helps that she’s got a pretty young thing to help get her groove back (see what I did there?). Yes, we’ve seen this scenario play out on screen before, but even though we know the destination, The Perfect Find takes us on an entertaining, gratifying journey to get there.