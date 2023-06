Missing Black Girls Deserve More Attention. With NBC’s Found, They’re Getting It.

Created and written by All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Greg Berlanti (You, Dawson’s Creek), the show’s rundown from NBC goes like this: "The premise of Found is chilling, shining a spotlight on the harrowing statistic that in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. Of these reported cases, more than half of the missing people are people of color, too easily neglected by the system." The stats are horrifying. According to the National Crime Information Center , via NPR, in 2020, 268,884 girls and women were reported missing. Of that number, 90,333, or almost 34% of them , were Black. But Black girls and women account for only about 15% of the U.S. female population. We know of the "missing white woman syndrome" that sees the public prioritize certain cases over others ( MSNBC anchor Joy Reid , who makes a cameo in the series, spotlighted this during the Gabby Petito case ), and we know that so many missing Black girls remain nameless and faceless. Found is hoping to not only be an addictive addition to your fall TV lineup — it’s also shedding light on an issue we need to be talking more about.