Being Mary Jane Season 4 Finale Recap: "Feeling Tested"

The women’s panel is full of color and smart ideas about women and marriage. Not only is this a conversation about marriage, but it’s also about economic stability and government aid. It leaves everyone wondering if women are enough to create and maintain a family. But Justin doesn’t mind that Dani mentioned him on-air. In fact, he loves it! And after he spills that he loves her, MJ confronts him about knowing about her vote. Now, he’s pissed that she kept a secret from him and flips it on her. Ugh, this relationship can be. He isn’t even concerned that it’s a huge burden for Mary Jane to carry. They argue calmly with harsh words, which makes the situation even more sad and awkward. You can feel the dream slipping out of the air. And if Justin didn’t know, what was Dani talking about?