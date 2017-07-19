While Mary Jane is making dinner for her new date, Justin shows up to her home unannounced. This is the first red flag. She is obviously annoyed and demands that he leaves. He invites himself in and insists that he made a mistake by dismissing their attraction to each other. She tells him that she doesn’t care and asks him to leave again. He gets up as if to leave, but instead closes the door that Mary Jane has been holding open for him. He says he can’t stand the thought of her being with someone else. She asks him to leave, again. He keeps repeating “I can’t,” and kisses her forehead, then her lips. They have sex.