I’m just going to come out and say it: Being Mary Jane is not as good as it used to be. Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) is frustratingly basic in her outlook on life. This has always been true, but I assumed that viewers were being set up for some life-changing revelations that would show Mary Jane evolving. No such personal glow-up has happened, and I’ve resigned myself to the fact that it may never come. Last night’s midseason premiere saw Mary Jane having a career crisis and ending another one of her romantic relationships because she cheated with a man who used to be her enemy. It was a classic Being Mary Jane episode that made me prematurely ready for the season to be over. This was especially true after a particularly disturbing scene that was supposed to be endearing.