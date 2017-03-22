At 3 a.m. Mary Jane is high on life. She’s up before her alarm moisturizing and getting ready for work. Lee walks in and she shares the good news. She tells him it was all Justin’s idea — the ousting of Ronda Sales — and Lee looks concerned. “Justin?! And you’re just gonna go along with it?” he asked. He’s uneasy about Justin, particularly after last week’s awkward exchange. The conversation takes a turn after Lee explains to MJ that things might be going too quickly for them. It’s just dawning on Lee that he’ll have two kids on two different continents. There’s a lot at stake.