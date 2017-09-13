Just as we thought the Patterson family was getting their act straight,– Paul (Richard Roundtree) isn’t Patrick’s (Richard Brooks) real father. While he’s dealing with that in Atlanta, Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) is caught up in her own drama. The episode starts off with Mary Jane and her man, Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy), reuniting after his trip to Paris. She can’t even focus the next morning, but not in a good way. She’s worried that she and Justin lack intimacy. Namely, he doesn’t look her in the eyes when they have sex. Kara (Lisa Vidal) finds this to be a non-issue. She’s much more focused on gettingand doing well on this primetime special. But Justin’s intimacy is the least of MJ’s problems with him.