Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 14 Recap: Feeling Friendless

“Excuse me, Dani. I’m sure a woman with your elite background doesn’t mean to suggest that Justin’s intelligence is attributed to his mother being white because that comment would be incendiary and flat out racist. I’m gonna go ahead and call bullshit. Not that his racial background is any of your concern but both of Justin Talbot’s parents are Black. Contrary to what your narrow mind might believe, white people don’t have a monopoly on unique eye color any more than they do on intelligence, which is a fact that you drive home on a regular basis. So the next time you get the urge to exercise free speech by unclogging that verbal diarrhea factory you call a mouth and spewing your partisan bullshit all over this studio, do us all a favor and shut the hell up, you ill-mannered, overprivileged, undereducated simpleton. Shut up!”