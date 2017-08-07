Power and Being Mary Jane are two shows that feature Black actors and storylines. Both have famous executive producers: 50 Cent and Gabrielle Union, respectively. 50 Cent also has a new late night talk show coming to BET this fall, packed with comedians of color. We should be excited that so many diverse TV shows exist now. But 50 Cent isn't.
After the most recent episode of Power aired on Sunday night, 50 Cent took to Instagram, his favorite social media platform for starting drama. In a caption, he wrote, "Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with Power, what happened to it? I don't hear anyone talking sh*t anymore. Now I'm gonna take over BET."
Advertisement
Fans were confused, to say the least. Then, Gabrielle Union commented on that post in the most gracious way possible.
"I don't compete with other artists, only celebrate," she commented. "Enough space for all of us to succeed. Cheers to #Power and cheers to creative folk uplifting each other. ALL our programming could use more shine, so I opt to uolift [sic]. I know that celebrating other folks in no way dims my shine. Keep shining @50cent."
Of course, when someone comes at Union in an immature way, she comes back with nothing but love. And as much as the story should end with 50 Cent apologizing and wishing her the best, it doesn't. He brings up her husband.
"I'm never gonna argue with you because your Wades lady. I like Dwayne I got a lot of respect for him," 50 Cent replied. "This post has nothing to do with you but you know I'm gonna be #1 at BET, and I want you to know your Mary Jane show is welcome to stay on my network."
The Being Mary Jane star did not reply after this or after 50 Cent screenshot, collaged, and reposted the interaction. The caption reads "You keep it up I'm a tell Dwayne because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain't gonna like this shit." How is it possible for an ego to be that fragile and arrogant at the same time?
Next time someone comes at you sideways, let's all remember the lesson Union taught us here: they don't deserve your words or your anger. And they look really ridiculous talking to themselves.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement