Sitting down for roundtable interviews with the cast of Power wasn’t at all what I expected. On the precipice of their highly anticipated fourth season, I expected the actors on Starz’s most watched series to harp on their storylines that are sure to draw fans into the upcoming drama.
Instead, it turned out to be a beautiful afternoon of dialogue about culture (Omari Hardwick told me that he can love a woman who isn’t Black because he knows exactly who he is), history (Joseph Sikora and I share the same hometown and he provides a brief synopsis of Chicago migrations), and the theoretical frameworks (Lela Loren pushes back on the universality of daddy issues) that define them. This was the lens through which we discussed James "Ghost" St. Patrick, Angela Valdes, Tasha St. Patrick, and Tommy Egan. And if I’m being honest, this way of getting to know the cast was way more insightful.
To keep the spirit of our conversation going, I thought it would be cool to highlight some of their quotes by theme. I promise you’ll look at the Power characters, and your own life, differently.
Season 4 of Power premieres this Sunday, June 25 at 9 p.m. on Starz.