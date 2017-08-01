Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent is not one to mince words. The performer and actor is currently reeling over news that the popular Starz show, Power, of which he is an executive producer and star, will have a shorter season. This news is unacceptable to Jackson because, in his words, it is the biggest show on the network. He vented his feelings in a charged Instagram post on Monday, July 31, featuring a collage of his character, Kanan, from the series. He writes: “I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning. If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach fuck this.”
Advertisement
Since the post, Jackson has been sharing images from his new show on BET, 50 Central. Vibe points out that now he will have more time to dedicate to his sketch comedy series.
This weekend, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Power's showrunner, Courtney A. Kemp, explained in detail why the final episodes of season 4 will feel jam-packed with more action, drama, and death than ever before.
"We only have 10 episodes, so we’re often in a situation where we have to pack in a lot of story because we want to get certain places by the end of the season," she said. "In the case of episode six, it was originally conceived of as a Tommy only episode. We were going to do two separate episodes: One was going to be Ghost, Kanan, Tariq, Jukebox, and the kidnapping; and one was going to be just Tommy on his journey to Chicago and what happens there. Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode. I asked them for 12 episodes for season 4 and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode. That’s the real answer. The upshot was that we had to lose some story lines and some story."
Read these stories next:
Advertisement