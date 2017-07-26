Is Mary Jane Heading Into An Abusive Relationship?

Now that they are officially a couple, Justin is asking things of Mary Jane that also put his tendency to be controlling on full display. He wants her to keep their relationship a secret at work. This makes sense to some extent. No one wants extra attention from their HR department. But his insistence that she doesn’t tell her best friend, Kara (Lisa Vidal), about them is another issue entirely. Kara has never liked or trusted Justin, remembering how he threw Mary June under the bus earlier in her career and undermined another senior correspondent at their network to get her axed as well. Given that they’re adults; however, you would think that Justin would be open to bridging that gap now that he’s cozying up with Kara’s best friend.