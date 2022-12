Christmas Movies Hate Single People. Like, Actually.

This is simply baffling in light of the ways women have been reframing singlehood in recent years. Quite apart from the fact that the sad single stereotype is offensive, it’s also out of touch with reality. “The single positivity movement has been growing thanks to the huge rise in the number of people who are single compared to a few decades ago,” says Nicola Slawson, who runs The Single Supplement newsletter. “Being single can be empowering, and you can still live a really fulfilled life – and that goes for whether you do want to find a partner or not.” At a time when Singles Day is bigger than Black Friday , why is it so impossible to find a cinematic celebration of singlehood at Christmas?