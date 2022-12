There is plenty that can go awry at Christmas : someone burning the roasties, charades getting too heated, your siblings stealing from your selection box. Luckily, there is always one thing you can rely on to soothe the chaos and that is the comfort of a cheesy festive flick. Nothing can top the family classics of the '90s or the swoon-worthy romcoms of the early '00s, of course, but sometimes we need a little movie palate cleanser between our tried and true favorites