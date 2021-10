Netflix Wants You To Join Its Book Club & Is Throwing In Uzo Aduba To Sweeten The Deal

On Wednesday October 13, Netflix announced that it is launching a book club for TV enthusiasts and bookworms alike. Led and personally curated by Aduba herself, the offerings of the Netflix Book Club will pull from the numerous titles that have been made into original shows or films for the streaming platform. After the book club members read each novel and watch the Netflix project it inspired, the actress will sit down with both the author and the cast that brought their story to life to discuss the relationship between the two works.