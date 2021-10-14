Netflix Wants You To Join Its Book Club & Is Throwing In Uzo Aduba To Sweeten The Deal

From Bridgerton to A Series of Unfortunate Events to Shadow and Bone, many of Netflix’s exciting original offerings are adaptations of equally popular literary series. Now, the streamer is taking us back to the source material that inspired some of our most-watched titles with the launch of a unique new initiative — a virtual book club led by Netflix fan favourite Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black).
On Wednesday October 13, Netflix announced that it is launching a book club for TV enthusiasts and bookworms alike. Led and personally curated by Aduba herself, the offerings of the Netflix Book Club will pull from the numerous titles that have been made into original shows or films for the streaming platform. After the book club members read each novel and watch the Netflix project it inspired, the actress will sit down with both the author and the cast that brought their story to life to discuss the relationship between the two works.
Advertisement
“Before these stories became pop culture phenomenons, they were first your favourite books,” says Aduba in the Netflix Book Club official announcement. “And if you ever wondered how a beloved story goes from page to screen, then you’re invited to Netflix Book Club.”
The first title of Netflix Book Club’s monthly rotation will be revealed tomorrow, and since it’s nearly impossible to predict what we could be reading and watching for October — Netflix has adapted so many stories — it’s really anyone’s guess. Fortunately, the trailer for the Book Club does drop a few hints about which books we could be revisiting; Bridgerton (Julia Quinn), To All the Boys I've Loved Before (Jenny Han), The Queen's Gambit (Walter Tevis), and new limited series Maid (Stephanie Land) all make a cameo in the announcement.
It's possible that you've already pored over all of these books at least once, but what's another read and rewatch when Uzo Aduba's involved?