Summer might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the days of endless excitement have to stop. Whether you’re headed back to work or school as fall begins — or even if you’re still on an indefinite holiday like everyone in the ever-expandingToo Hot to Handle universe — Netflix is making sure that you have many options to come home to after a long day.
Dramatic new seasons of Sex Education, Blood & Water, and Dear White People will make returning to the hallowed halls of your respective schools feel like a breeze (or a bust, depending on your social life). With Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, we’ll get the chance to dig deeper into the turbulent connection between two of Black history’s most important activists. And, because the devil’s in the details, the dark comedy Lucifer will finally come to an epic end in a way that might surprise the hell out of you.
You don’t have to mourn the last days of summer when the fall looks this good. Thanks, Netflix.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in September 2021.