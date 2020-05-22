The Blood & Water Cast Reveals The Silver Lining Of Its Explosive Finale

Earlier in the episode, Puleng notices a suspicious marked car following her. Wade realizes the vehicle belongs to the law practice owned by Matla Molapo (Sello Maake Ka-Ncube), father of Puleng’s boyfriend KB (Thabang Molaba). Years earlier, Mr. Molapo defended Point of Grace agency, the company that was accused of trafficking babies and criminally swapping out identities. Mr. Molapo is also a longtime close friend of Fiks’ mom Nwabisa Behle (Xolile Tshabalala), who had known difficulty getting pregnant before “having” Fiks. Mrs. Behle behaved dubiously during a “Payback’s a B*tch” meeting with Puleng’s family — specifically when Phume’s kidnapping came up — and in “Frenemy No. 1” when pressed for photos around the time of Fiks’ birth. Fiks’ birth certificate also has the wrong date and was signed by Brenda Jaxah (Faniswa Yisa), a now-imprisoned woman who was bribed by Point of Grace to approve birth certificates without the necessary scrutiny.

