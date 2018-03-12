You've been very vocal all season, both on and off camera, about colorism amongst Latinos. How would you explain it to someone who's unfamiliar — or who doesn't understand that Black and Latino aren't mutually exclusive — and why is this something you're so passionate about?

"I've talked about it for years within my own communities, and unfortunately it wasn’t until Love & Hip Hop that people started to pay attention. There are many struggles having my skin color as a Latina, and a lot of Americans, especially, are only familiar with the race and colorism struggles of African-Americans. But this exists for Latinos as well. My mother is lighter than I am, my father is darker than I am, I have a lot of family members who are way lighter than I am — we come in all different shades and sizes and shapes, that's just how we are in the Latin community. But people don’t want to talk about the fact that there is a lot of racism in our culture. We will be judged differently based on the color of our skin. They don't ever put women who look like myself, or men with my skin color, as the lead characters in novelas — soap operas — movies, or magazine covers. I love all of these women, but in our culture, only women who look like Shakira, Sofia Vergara, or J. Lo are seen as beautiful or as stars. And when we are included in movies or novelas, it's usually in a negative light, as the prostitute, or the gangster, the one robbing a bank, or raping the girl. A lot of us in the industry stay quiet and say 'I’ll wait until another role shows up.'