I agree with Sensei on two points, and, let me be clear here — these are just my opinions. One, yes, Mars has definitely benefited from his racial ambiguity. There's no denying that the more ambiguous an artist is, the more easily they are able to cross boundaries and genres — just look at the success of everyone from Drake to Dwayne Johnson. So yes, Bruno Mars' light skin and curly hair might make him more easily accepted by the masses than, say, someone like Usher (though he himself has won a few Grammys; none for Album of the Year, however), so I also agree when she says that the mainstream prefers Black music to come from non-Black — or ambiguous — bodies. Though I'd like to point out that Sensei's main points of reference and comparison for her points were Prince and Michael Jackson. One could argue that Prince, too, was racially ambiguous. And we know that unfortunately, when Jackson began to reach the height of his fame, he, too, was physically appearing more and more racially ambiguous over time.