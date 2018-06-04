They're all grown up now, but through all of this, you were also the mother to a daughter and a son, and you’re divorced. How did you juggle all of that? Because you weren’t just a working mom, but the head of a network and a mom.

“I just really tried to be there for them whenever they needed me; I would do crazy things like take the red eye from LA so I could be at the Halloween parade for 20 minutes, because I knew it was important to my kids. And my ex-husband and I made sure that we put our kids first, even though the marriage didn’t work. And I tried to involve them in what I was doing, like they came to the BET Awards show and the NBA All Star game, so they had some perks and liked what I did, too. I think that impacted them somewhat as well because they are both grown now and each ended up in the music and entertainment industries. But I can’t deny that it was hard, because it involved a lot of travel and time management, and I’m blessed that I could afford help at home. But we definitely have to talk more as a culture about how women can do that, because to do it well you need support and a company or boss that’s understanding. And not every woman receives that.”