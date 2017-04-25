Here's Why Chris Pratt Won't Take Photos With Fans

What a difference a few years make. Chris Pratt has gone from Parks and Recreation's lovable schlub Andy Dwyer to a bonafide A-list action hero nearly without a hitch. Guardians of the Galaxy announced him in a major way as someone able to carry a picture with humor, panache, and some sex appeal. Along the way, his relationship with wife Anna Faris and their son Jack has kept him seeming more grounded that his Star Lord character could ever be. Sure, he's not perfect. But neither is anyone else.
Though fame might not have changed him, it's changed how people interact with him. That's one reason why Pratt won't take pictures with fans, as he said in a new joint interview with Guardians director James Gunn in Cigar Aficionado.
Advertisement
The thing he misses most is people not knowing who he is.
"It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other," Pratt told Cigar Aficionado. "I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice to being able to surprise somebody."
And he also broke down the stress of daily interaction.
"If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later," he said. "So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway."
Don't take a picture of the guy! You don't want a sad Chris Pratt on your phone! Nobody wants a sad Chris Pratt anywhere.
Advertisement