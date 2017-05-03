Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Posts Sweet Pic Of Him With Their Son After Surgery News

Jimmy Kimmel made headlines when he nearly broke down in tears describing his infant son's heart surgery. The 13-minute monologue saw Kimmel get uncharacteristically emotional during the Monday, May 1 taping of his late night program.
"The operation was a success," the comedian said during last night's monologue. "It was the longest three hours of my life...He's doing great. He's eating. He's sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He's doing all the things that he's supposed to do. This is the best."
Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, who is the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, gave birth to son William John Kimmel just over a week ago, on April 21. Almost immediately, a nurse diagnosed William with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, also called TOF. TOF is a congenital condition and requires surgery within six months of birth. Though the surgery has a high success rate, it's still scary for any parent.
Both Kimmel and McNearny tweeted photos of their son.
I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017
sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017
