Matt Damon Thinks He’s The Father Of Jimmy Kimmel’s Baby

The two take the diplomatic approach, deciding to let the baby decide. "We don’t know if you're a boy or a girl, but you have a choice of daddies," Damon says to Molly's belly. "One daddy could be an Emmy loser … other daddy could be an Oscar winner ! Do you wanna play with daddy's Oscar?" When that doesn't work, the two do the only thing they can: appear on Maury (played by Martin Short) and take a paternity test. "If Matt is the father of Molly's baby, I will sue him, I will sue Molly," Kimmel says to the camera backstage. "I will sue Maury, I will sue the baby, I will sue!" Turns out, nobody is suing anyone, because neither of them is the father. The real baby daddy is none other than Tracy Morgan who is...also pregnant with Maury's baby? Just roll with it.