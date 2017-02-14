Matt Damon Thinks He’s The Father Of Jimmy Kimmel’s Baby

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's longstanding feud continues. On Monday night, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! showed a home video of his pregnant wife Molly at the doctor's office. The two were celebrating the 28-week ultrasound when they were interrupted by Damon, who had some surprising news. "What are you doing here?" Kimmel asks. "You didn't tell him?" Damon says to Molly, who pleads the fifth. "I'm the father."
The two take the diplomatic approach, deciding to let the baby decide. "We don’t know if you're a boy or a girl, but you have a choice of daddies," Damon says to Molly's belly. "One daddy could be an Emmy loser … other daddy could be an Oscar winner! Do you wanna play with daddy's Oscar?" When that doesn't work, the two do the only thing they can: appear on Maury (played by Martin Short) and take a paternity test. "If Matt is the father of Molly's baby, I will sue him, I will sue Molly," Kimmel says to the camera backstage. "I will sue Maury, I will sue the baby, I will sue!" Turns out, nobody is suing anyone, because neither of them is the father. The real baby daddy is none other than Tracy Morgan who is...also pregnant with Maury's baby? Just roll with it.
