I was sitting at the Olive Tree Café above New York's famed Comedy Cellar earlier tonight waiting for Judah Friedlander. The plan was to watch his show, then interview him about his new book, If The Raindrops United, which comes out on October 20. While waiting at said bar, I heard a familiar voice behind me — someone shouting about "gassing me up" — and saw Tracy Morgan being quietly ushered into the rear entrance of the Cellar. There was no way.I ran outside just as Friedlander was arriving. I noticed a fancy white car with New Jersey plates with its engine still running, right out front. It had to be for Morgan. "Did you know Tracy's here?" I asked Friedlander. He didn't. And, as the crowd erupted — so loudly that we could hear it on Macdougal Street — we rushed downstairs. Friedlander brought me down to the rear of the room, where Morgan was on stage."I'm hosting SNL this week," he told the excited crowd, as fellow comedians looked on and whispered to each other, talking about how it was his first set since his near-fatal accident last year Morgan made jokes about his speech therapy. At one point during his brief set, he even stopped to cough for a minute. "That's because of the accident," he joked, followed it up by suggesting that it might also be from smoking too much weed.After his set, Morgan came over to hug Friedlander, who was waiting in the wings with me. "T Money's back!" Friedlander said as he hugged him. "Did you see me out there?" Morgan asked, his eyes lit up, the triump of his return clear on his face.Friedlander told me to hang out in the Cellar for a minute while he and Morgan went to have a private conversation. "You picked a good night to show up," Friedlander told me.