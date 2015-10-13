

After Friedlander's set, we sat down for a meal at The Olive Tree, and he was still in shock to have seen Morgan. They had taken a picture together, and Morgan had given him permission to post it. As Friedlander and I sat down to order and begin our interview, we couldn't help but talk about Morgan.



"I think I knew everyone in that crash," Friedlander said of the limo-bus crash. "It was such a horrible thing." He had spoken to him since the accident, but this was his first time actually seeing Morgan. (He had just missed him at the hospital.)



"Hang on I gotta get this tweet out," he told me, citing his slow tweeting skills. I stopped bugging him with questions so he could get the picture of him and Morgan out to his followers. I couldn't believe I was sitting with Frieldander as he crafted the words around such a major moment.



How do you even begin to caption a picture like that? I asked him. "Just speaking from the heart. It's so great to see Tracy back, you know? Fuck. It's crazy."



