Lyric videos have become massively popular over the last few years because they're massively easy and massively cheap to produce. The only problem is that you then have to produce a video that's interesting despite being more or less just a display of the song's lyrics. Lady Gaga's new music video is driving fans insane in large part because she got a little too creative with how she presented her lyrics.
Her video for "The Cure" features the lyrics moving around a small frame of Gaga writhing on a chair. They're actually not that hard to read. You just have to let your focus go soft, your brain turn off, and slowly descend into madness as Gaga tests the very limits of legibility.
Here, see for yourself.
Fan reaction was immediate and unfavorable. Mostly, they found it hard to watch.
@ladygaga me after trying to read the lyrics pic.twitter.com/eRkWMosf2f— Rand Duren (@RandDuren) May 1, 2017
@ladygaga não consegui ler nada, mas eu senti a cura pic.twitter.com/8AoVeURmy3— cleytu (@cleytu) May 1, 2017
Look, the Little Monsters have a point. This isn't, like, readable text. Well, it kind of is but there's no real logic to which sections of it will be readable at any given time. Also, it seems to have nothing to do with the actual content of the song.
But does that matter? The point of the lyric video is to produce something cheap and fun to look at that will draw a lot of eyeballs. This video seems to be doing exactly that. If a few people see God or descend into madness, that seems to be a small price to pay for Art.
