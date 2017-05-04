Drake Has A Surprising Response To This Paternity Claim From A Porn Star

Drake's romantic life has been a bit of a hash of late. His rumored relationship with Jennifer Lopez either ended or never began. He ran into ex and longtime crush Rihanna at a child's birthday party of all places. Not only that, but he was apparently racially profiled while attending Coachella.
Now he faces more bad news as ex-porn star Sophie Brussaux is suing Drake to establish paternity of a child. Brussaux met up with Drake following the end of the Jennifer Lopez dalliance. She says that the meeting led to her pregnancy, and she's hired New York power lawyer Raoul Felder to stake her claim.
"If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child," the rep said.
Good enough so far, but here's another part.
"This woman has a very questionable background," the rep told TMZ. "She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant."
That's pretty dubious and obviously slut-shaming. The rep goes on to tell TMZ that another rapper has "all but acknowledged" that the child Brussaux is pregnant with, a girl, is his own. And apparently there are text messages that nobody on Drake's team will vouch for. If it's truly Drake's kid, we hope he steps up and takes care of it. If not, then he besmirched a woman's good name. We don't know his motivations or hers, but we do know that this is an ugly situation that we hope gets resolved soon.
