Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival is a hodgepodge of millennial culture. Each April, the small town on Indio, California gets an Instagram facelift when it's encroached by gaggles of celebrities, influencers, and festival fans who all share the same quest: wear edgy outfits, take hundreds of photos, and listen to awesome music. It's a place to be yourself while still being selfie-ready at a moment's notice. The festival has come to be known as one of the most star-studded events of the year. It's hard to avoid Coachella content because it is everywhere. But with great publicity comes great responsibility. And Drake is here to bring on the bad press because he is pissed off.
The rapper surprised attendees when he appeared on stage with Future on Saturday night. (He performed a few of his hit songs including "Fake Love," a fan fave.) But afterwards, it seems that Drake and his entourage had plans to hang out at a nearby private country club that many celebrities flock to when in the area. Madison Club is in La Quinta, just a few miles from the festival grounds, and according to the 30-year-old rapper's heated Instagram message, he had a pretty terrible time there. In a now-deleted post (presumably he is in talks with the club to figure out what exactly went wrong) Drake vented to his 35.8 million followers about how "offensive" his experience was there.
“The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella," he wrote, accompanying the club's logo, according to a screenshot on Pitchfork. The post was up for a few hours before he deleted it with out explanation. As of now, it is not clear what went down at the club this weekend to warrant claims of "racial profiling," but that is really awful look for an establishment to have. (We reached out to the Madison Club for comment, but have not heard back from them yet.)
Drake just exposed and dragged The Madison Club for being racist. pic.twitter.com/nysNYSmdRl— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) April 17, 2017
Even though Drake deleted his message, his fans are still standing by his side by writing bad reviews on the club's Facebook page, as People points out. Here's hoping the issue gets resolved for both parties by the time second round of Coachella kicks off this weekend.
The Madison Club getting bombs dropped on after Drake put them on blast ??? #Drake #themadisonclub #Coachella pic.twitter.com/IJUJi4pYag— Yellow Magic (@tmvgod) April 17, 2017
