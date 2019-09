“The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella," he wrote, accompanying the club's logo according to a screenshot on Pitchfork . The post was up for a few hours before he deleted it with out explanation. As of now, it is not clear what went down at the club this weekend to warrant claims of "racial profiling," but that is really awful look for an establishment to have. (We reached out to the Madison Club for comment, but have not heard back from them yet.)