Drake & Rihanna Crossed Paths At A Truly Random Event This Weekend

Drake and Rihanna are sharing more than just headlines these days — each scored major Billboard Music Award nominations. They're even hanging out on the weekends. The reunion of the Drake and Rihanna, aka Aubrih, was inevitable (romantically, or otherwise) and we're just excited to (creepily) see our former favorite couple back together again, even if they are just awkwardly at the same event at the same time.
So, where did these two exes run into each other? The most unlikely of places — a little kid's birthday party in Los Angeles. US Weekly reports that another attendee, Gavin Morris, uploaded videos and pictures to his Instagram stories documenting Rihanna and Drake's awkward behavior while avoiding each other in a friend's backyard. He has since deleted footage, but the snapshots have gone viral because who doesn't want an Aubrih reunion, stat? (Well, I guess some of you don't.)
Of course, the dedicated team at The Shade Room nabbed a copy of the video. In it, we see Rihanna waltz in and immediately start playing with the kids (she loves kids) and then the camera cuts to a very uncomfortable looking Drake. He's fiddling with the zipper on his hoodie, and squatting against the wall. Now this is a super brief look at the dynamic of the party, so for all we know the two could have had a wonderful, friendly conversation and be totally chill. But from the looks of this? That wasn't exactly the case.
We'll know more at the Billboard Music Awards, which both of the top nominees will presumably attend. As announced this morning, Drake is tied with The Chainsmokers for the most nominations in a single year with an all-time record of 22 nominations. Likewise, Rihanna is a top female nom with 14.
