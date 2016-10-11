Story from Music

Fans Are Strangely Happy About Drake & Rihanna's Rumored Split

Erin Donnelly
Usually when two celebrities break up, there's a chorus of boos and mutterings that love is dead. See: Brangelina, Liev and Naomi, et al.

That doesn't seem to be the case with Drake and Rihanna, however. E! News reports that the on-off performers have gone their separate ways once again, noting that the rapper has stepped out with model India Love.

"Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment," a source told E!. "They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way."

Meanwhile, People's source claims the two are still together, but have an "open thing."

You'd think that this relationship downgrade would bum out fans. You'd be wrong. A quick glance at Twitter reveals that a breakup might be the inspiration for the best Drake album of all time, because we all know he likes to work through his emotions.

Way to prioritize music over love, guys.
